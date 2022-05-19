Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ups glam quotient in dramatic pastel-pink gown at Cannes red carpet | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AISHESPOUSER Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again proved she is a stunner as she walked the red carpet at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. It seems that the actress saved her best look for the third day as she grace the red carpet in a pastel-pink gown. The ogle-worthy outfit is by designer Gaurav Gupta. Aishwarya was a sight to behold in an elaborated sculptured shoulder pleated pastel pink shimmery gown. The actress upped the glam quotient with dramatic eye makeup, pink-hued lips and highlighter. Ditching her middle-parted hairstyle, the actress slayed in side-swept soft curls.

Aishwarya on Thursday attended the premiere of Armageddon Time, starring Oscar Isaac, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins, Robert De Niro, Cate Blanchett and Jeremy Strong.

Aishwarya Rai's Cannes day 2

The actress walked the red carpet on Wednesday in a dreamy outfit. Her ensemble was from the shelves of Dolce and Gabbana. Wearing a black ensemble with colourful flowers on one side of her arm and gown, the actress looked breathtakingly beautiful. Aishwarya's make-up was on point, with kohl-rimmed eyes and pink lips. To complete her stunning look, the actress kept her hair open in a middle-parting style. Also, she attended the screening of Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick on Wednesday evening. See the photos of her red carpet look here:

Aishwarya has been a regular attendee at the prestigious festival for years now. Her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya are also currently at the French Riviera.