Hina Khan slays in bold black mini dress with sheer neckline at Cannes 2022, says 'I have sinned'

Hina Khan once again stole all the limelight with her bold and sensational look at 75th Cannes Film Festival. The popular television actress, who marked her second year at the film festival, set social media on fire with her sultry all black avatar. She looked breathtakingly beautiful in a little black dress featuring a semi-sheer bodice and plunging neckline. A cape flows from top to bottom has surely added more drama to her bodycon dress by the label Fovari.

She kept her make-up subtle and completed the look with stone jewellery. Keeping her glam game on point, Hina opted for pencil heels with t-strap. Dropping the pictures, Hina wrote, "Forgive me, for i have sinned.. #cannes2022 #frenchriviera. Well, Hina Khan will be seen walking the red carpet at the 75th Cannes Film Festival soon. For the unversed, the actress is attending the festival for the poster launch of her Indo-English film, Country Of Blind. ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan proves yet again she is the QUEEN of Cannes red carpet; stuns in D&G

The actress’ friends and followers were impressed with her glamourous look and dropped heart emojis on her post. Rubina Dilaik wrote, "Gorgeous", Manasi Joshi said, "Beautiful," Mahhi Vij added, "kya lag rahi hai babe" and Kushal Tandon wrote, "Fire". ALSO READ: Hina Khan looks sensational at Cannes in hot red off-shoulder gown; see pics

Hina Khan red off-shoulder gown look

On day 1, Hina Khan stepped out in designer Rami Al Ali's masterpiece. She picked an off-shoulder hot red flowy gown for the sunny evening at the French Riviera. She kept her make-up subtle and completed the look with rectangular earrings. Hina took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from the venue. Sharing the photos, Hina captioned the post, “#cannes2022 #frenchriviera”.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan, who is known for playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, made her Cannes debut in 2019. She attended the film fest for the poster launch of her Hussein Khan film - Lines. She walked the red carpet in Ziad Nakad couture.