Aishwarya Rai Bachchan proves yet again she is the QUEEN of Cannes red carpet; stuns in D&G

Lady in black! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday in a dreamy outfit. Her ensemble was from the shelves of Dolce and Gabbana. Wearing a black ensemble with colourful flowers on one side of her arm and gown, the actress looked breathtakingly beautiful. Aishwarya has been a regular attendee at the prestigious festival for years now. Her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya are also currently at the French Riviera.

Aishwarya's make-up was on point, with kohl-rimmed eyes and pink lips. To complete her stunning look, the actress kept her hair open in a middle-parting style. Also, she attended the screening of Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick on Wednesday evening. See the photos of her red carpet look here:

Aishwarya Rai's FIRST look from Cannes 2022:

The Bollywood actress ditched gowns and opted for a bold look in Valentino pantsuit. While the actress is yet to share her photos from the French Rivera, fan pages are sharing her pics from the event with American actor Eva Longoria. Taking to Instagram Story, Eva dropped a video in which she is seen sharing smiles with Aishwarya.

The actress elevated her look with a pair of pink heels. As for her glam game, she opted for minimal makeup with her hair open. On the other hand, Eva is seen wearing a green corset top with matching pants. "With my favourite person of all time," Eva captioned the clip.

Meanwhile, for Cannes 2022, India is the official Country of Honour at the 'Marche du Film', organised alongside the 75th edition of Cannes Film Festival, in France. The Country of Honour status ensures India's presence as Focus Country at the Opening Night of 'Marche du Film' being organised at the Majestic Beach with the spotlight on India, its cinema, its culture and heritage.