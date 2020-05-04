Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares sketch by daughter Aaradhya as a tribute to coronavirus warriors

Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has taken over the internet with a sweet gesture. The 8-year-old star kid recently drew a sketch highlighting the importance of social distancing amid the lockdown. The little munchkin also paid tribute to the frontline workers through her sketch. Aaradhya has also drawn folded hands positioned as ‘namaste’ which also includes the words ‘Thank You.’ She has further added the message ‘Stay safe’ and ‘stay home.’​

"my darling Aaradhya’s Gratitude and Love", wrote proud mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan while sharing the picture on Instagram.

Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared an emotional message to mark the death of Rishi Kapoor. The Devdas actress wrote “So much love for you...and from you my dearest Chintu uncle...ALWAYS... so heartbroken...May your Soul Rest in Peace God Bless. There will never be another... just TOO SPECIAL.. and the memories... Precious... Miss you and Love you Forever..” Aishwarya attached pictures of Rishi Kapoor and his wife, Neetu, with herself and husband Abhishek Bachchan. In one picture, Rishi’s granddaughter and Aishwarya’s daughter, Aaradhya, were also present.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's last release was the 2018 musical Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, which was a box office debacle. She also dubbed for the Hindi version of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen in Gulab Jamun, co-starring her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan. The film will be produced by Anurag Kashyap.

She has also signed a film with Mani Ratnam, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son of Ponni). During a recent interview with news agency PTI, the actress confirmed the project and said, "Right now, I will be working with Mani Ratnam because I want to work him. It is a simple earnest reason to do the film and that's how I have worked over the years." Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has earlier worked with the filmmaker in films such as Iruvar, Guru and Raavan.

