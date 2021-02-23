Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan groove to Desi Girl with daughter Aaradhya as they attend wedding

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LOVELY_AISHWARYA Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan grove to Desi Girl with daughter Aaradhya as they attend a wedding

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her husband-actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, recently attended a wedding. Pictures and videos from the event are spreading like wild fire on social media. Several fan pages on Instagram are carrying pictures from the event with the Bachchan family enjoying the event. In a new video that has landed on the internet, Aaradhya can be seen dancing with her parents on the 'Desi Girl' song from Dostana movie.

In the clip, all three of them can be seen in perfectly dressed in traditional outfits. The wedding seems to be strictly following the COVID-19 as the three sported the masks in the picture. For the wedding While the couple chose to coordinate in beige, Aaradhya looked cute in a red ethnic outfit.

Take a look:

Earlier, Aishwarya Rai took to Instagram to share a beautiful selfie with Abhishek and Aaradhya. The blue-eyed diva wrote, "Happy and Love Always." While Aishwarya isn't an avid social media user, she always manages to wish her friends and family with adorable posts on Instagram.

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in 'Fanney Khan' co-starring Rajkummar Rao, and Anil Kapoor. Next up, she has Next, Mani Ratnam directorial Tamil film, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ in the pipeline. The film features Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and others.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan has been roped in Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur starrer social comedy titled, Dasvi. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav. Apart from Dasvi, Bachchan will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh-backed thriller Bob Biswas and The Big Bull, inspired by the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.