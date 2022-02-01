Ahan wants to star in father Suniel Shetty's 'Dhadkan' & 'Border' remake

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ahan Shetty wants to star in father Suniel Shetty's 'Dhadkan' & 'Border' remake

After receiving immense love from the audience for his debut project 'Tadap,' Ahan Shetty revealed he would like to star in a remake of his father Suniel Shetty's films such as 'Dhadkan' and 'Border'. Talking about the remake culture and a film of his father he would want to star in, Ahan told IANS said: "I absolutely love border so I think 'Border' would be a fantastic film to remake and be a part of. I think 'Dhadkan' would also be an interesting film to be a part of."

For the unversed, 'Dhadkan', was a hit when it was released in 2000. The romantic drama film also stars Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar. The movie was inspired by the novel 'Wuthering Heights'. While 'Border', a mega-hit, released in 1997, was set during the India-Pakistan War of 1971. It is an adaptation of real-life events that happened during the Battle of Longewala in 1971.

When asked about his upcoming projects, Ahan said: "There are a few interesting things that we have planned. There should be an announcement within a month... Other than that I can say that I have a four-film contract with Sajid Nadiadwala. So I will be working with him again."

Meanwhile, Ahan's 'Tadap' is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'RX 100.' Starred opposite Tara Sutaria, Tadap, Ahan's character seems to be more raw and aggressive. Tara, on the other hand, appears to be gentle and calmer. Milan Luthria directorial follows the story of a guy hopelessly in love, who turns vindictive along the course of the film after being abandoned. Tadap also stars Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra and Sumit Gulati among others.