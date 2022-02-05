After Valimai, Boney Kapoor's new Tamil film with Ajith to go on floors in March

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CHARULMALIK Boney Kapoor Tamil Film with Ajith

Highlights Boney is also set to make his acting debut with Luv Ranjan's film

It will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

Ajith and Boney have worked together in Valimai, Nerkonda Paarvai

Producer Boney Kapoor's next Tamil film, which stars Ajith in the lead role, is all set to go on floors from March 9. A source said, "After wrapping up five films in the thick of the pandemic, Boney Kapoor will begin shooting for the Tamil film with Ajith on 9th March."

The source added: "The set for the film is already being constructed. In typical Boney Kapoor style, this film is also going to be mounted on a massive scale!"

Image Source : TWITTER/@CHARULMALIK Boney Kapoor, Ajith new film

This will be Boney's third collaboration with Ajith after 'Valimai' and 'Nerkonda Paarvai'. His second film with Ajith 'Valimai' in Tamil is releasing on February 24. The film was supposed to have originally hit screens on January 13 for Pongal. However, it was postponed after the government imposed restrictions to contain the spread of the third wave of the pandemic.

While announcing the decision to postpone the film due to the pandemic, Boney Kapoor had said, "Given the steep rise in Covid infections across the globe, and abiding by the regulations of the authorities, we have decided to postpone the release of our film, 'Valimai' until the situation normalises."

Amongst Boney's films that commenced and wrapped the shoot in the middle of the pandemic are the Ajith-starrer 'Valimai', Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Maidaan', Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Nenjuku Needhi', Veetla Visheshanga and Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mili'.

Also read: Boney Kapoor shares throwback photo of late Sridevi with his name on her back

Meanwhile, Boney is also set to make his acting debut with Luv Ranjan's film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

-inputs from IANS, ANI