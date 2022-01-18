Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/BONEYKAPOOR Boney Kapoor shares throwback photo of late Sridevi with his name on her back

It has been over 3 years that Sridevi bid goodbye to the world but her performances still remain fresh in the minds of her fans. Having said that, her husband and producer-actor Boney Kapoor on Tuesday shared a throwback picture of his late wife. In the same, she looked beautiful in a traditional white saree. The photo was taken during the Durga Puja festivities as the actress was seen all decked up in sindoor (vermillion) and also had Boney written on her back. The priceless picture of Sridevi was shared on Instagram by Boney who joined the application in November 2021. He is seen sharing pictures of his lovely wife and the recent one was another addition to his beautiful collection.

Alongside the picture that Boney Kapoor shared on social media, he wrote in the caption, "In Lucknow celebrating one of the festivities of Durga Puja at Sahara Sahar in year 2012."

Have a look:

As soon as he shared the same, fans started sharing their reactions in the comments section. A person wrote, "Miss her," another one commented, "But sir who wrote your name there.. just curious." A user wrote, "It is still hard to believe that she is not there anymore," while another one said, "Don't no, but death of her made me raised voice, her death not by coincident, lots q within my heart."

Meanwhile, have a look at some more pictures of the couple here:

For those unversed, Boney Kapoor was earlier married to Mona Shourie Kapoor with whom he had two children-- Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. After their divorce, Boney married Sridevi in 1996 and welcomed two daughters-- Janhvi in 1997 and Khushi in 2000. Sridevi had an accidental death by drowning in Dubai where they had gone to attend a family wedding.

On the work front, Boney Kapoor is all set to make his acting debut in Luv Ranjan's next which will feature Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.