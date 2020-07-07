After Sushant Singh Rajput, late Irrfan Khan's Instagram account memorialised

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT/IRRFANKHAN After Sushant Singh Rajput, late Irrfan Khan's Instagram account memorialized

Not just the COVID-19 pandemic, but the year 2020 has been breaking out hearts with the shocking demises of some of the priceless gems of the Bollywood industry including Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Wajid Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Saroj Khan, and others. Instagram memorialized late 'Kai Po Che' actor's account a few days after his death by adding the word 'Remembering' in his profile bio. Well now, another profile has been memorialized and it is that of 'Angrezi Medium' actor Irrfan Khan who passed away on April 29 after a two-year-long fight with neuroendocrine tumour. His Instagram account now holds a tag of 'Remembering' and his ID has been officially converted into a memorialized account.

According to Instagram's policy, the accounts that get memorialized become places to remember a person's life after they have passed away. As per ANI, "Once Instagram memorialises an account, nobody is allowed to log in to the account and the term 'remembering' gets added next to the name of the deceased person in the profile."

Have a look at Irrfan's Instagram handle here:

Irrfan's son Babil and wife Sutapta Sikdar are quite active on social media and have kept him alive through various throwback photos and videos they keep on sharing. Recently, Sutapta posted a beautiful poem for her late husband that read, "In our little farm missing you and playing Chinese whisper as I whisper to a lily 'make me feel or you let my feelings flee' trying to remember she whispers to the bee 'feel me and send the feelings back to me'. the bee hummed confidently to the butterfly 'let me feel you and let feelings fly to you'. the butterfly winks and rushes to a flying bird and whispers 'fly the feelings sent from me and send me feelings to be felt'. the bird took a long flight and got more confused caught hold of the majestic cloud, who was looking like a floating palace did not know where to whisper but at last found the door and whispered. 'float the feelings and let the feelings (was it soar or pour.) pour'. The clouds floated."

While for Babil, he recently shared a strong post for Sushant Singh Rajput reading, "It’s still not settling in. We’ve lost two very sincere people and sincerity is key in our spiritual journey, thus it comes as an unbelievable shock, the way Sushant has departed. Naturally, we have descended into pinning the blame on something or someone, which in itself is the most futile act because to find peace by playing the blame game is not honest peace, it is a fleeting reflection of a lie. I urge you to not blame someone or something for this incredibly unfortunate happening, I urge you to accept that life is filled with leg spin deliveries bouncing off spin with no apparent explanation or understanding provided, I urge you to stop investigating the reason because it only brings more despair to the people intimately suffering the loss."

Irrfan's last film Angrezi Medium released earlier this year and featured Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor and Deepak Dobriyal in leading roles.

