Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJANASANGHI #DilBecharaTrailer: Late Sushant Singh Rajput's fans plan to break record by making 100M views in 24 hours

Fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput have been eagerly waiting for the trailer release of his last film 'Dil Bechara' all set to be out on July 6. This is the reason why Twitter on Monday saw #DilBecharaTrailer as one of the top trends. People have been showering the film with love and support and want the makers to release it as soon as possible so that they can make it a blockbuster. Starring the 'Kai Po Che' actor and debutant actress Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role, Dil Bechara directed by Mukesh Chhabra was previously titled 'Kizie Aur Manny.' The remake of the Hollywood film, Fault In Our Stars, the film will also feature actor Saif Ali Khan in a cameo role. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 and will be available to all the subscribers and non-subscribers as a tribute to Sushant who died due to suicide on June 14, 2020.

The trailer was earlier slated to come out on June 5 but was delayed for a day. Taking to Instagram, Sanjana wrote, "Kizie is entirely incomplete without Manny. This is one of my favourite shots, so surreal and dreamlike The #DilBechara trailer will be out tomorrow. You all? Just stay tuned."

Meanwhile, have a look at how people on social media are reacting to the release of Dil Bechara trailer here:

Today #DilBechara trailer is realising

The remix of #TheFaultInOurStars #DilBechara

late actor @itsSSR the most brilliant actor and the most curious

always excited in life his last movie trailer is going to come out today.... #DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/KfexIdyPjX — Sadam Hussain (@sidhussainlive) July 6, 2020

Let's make #DilBecharaTrailer Record maker & Record Breaker. Show your L❤️VE through the Trailer 🔥🔥🔥🤘🤘🤘 pic.twitter.com/aNe4B3FEEJ — Bharat singh Rathore (@Bharats15321462) July 6, 2020

#DilBecharaTrailer

Let's make this trailer cross 100 million views and 10 million likes in 24 hours.

Can we do it for SSR...... pic.twitter.com/09iLGoUn2W — Saurav (@AkkianSaurav) July 6, 2020

I M REFRESHING THIS PAGE THOUSAND TIMES!!!!!!does anyone know when it will get released??#DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/R8CP8ALiv0 — Sunidhi Chauhan (@sushs_) July 6, 2020

Morning se Refresh kr rha hu.

Ab to release kr do yaar 🙏@foxstarhindi#DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/aw4dDveYfm — Abhishek Meena 25 (@Abhishek_Meena2) July 6, 2020

#DilBecharaTrailer come on India!!!!!

We gotta shake YouTube today. pic.twitter.com/jY6loLoyfu — Anil (Sushant Forever ❣️) (@flipper_Anil) July 6, 2020

#DilBecharaTrailer

When trailer will release and get millions of like

Le YouTube pic.twitter.com/p21ZEvfdmU — Abhishek Kamboj (@kambojabhi13) July 6, 2020

#DilBecharaTrailer

I am once again asking you for SSR 💙. pic.twitter.com/BvCpG3VcDb — 🍭Saccharine. (@Saccharine_18) July 6, 2020

I request everyone to watch our dearest Sushant's last film and make it 2020's biggest hit, please like and share in as much audience as possible. ♥️#DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/A2OvrzTGba — CA Anshu # (@Tharakipan) July 6, 2020

*How do you know that i am watching #DilBecharaTrailer ?* pic.twitter.com/lTPO5W40mS — Heisenberg (@gujrati_walter) July 6, 2020

