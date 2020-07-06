Monday, July 06, 2020
     
#DilBecharaTrailer: Late Sushant Singh Rajput's fans plan to break record by making 100M views in 24 hours

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, late Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' stars debutant actress Sanjana Sanghi and will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. As the trailer is all set to be out anytime, the actor's fans made sure they break record and made #DilBecharaTrailer one of the top trends on Twitter.

New Delhi Updated on: July 06, 2020 14:08 IST
Fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput have been eagerly waiting for the trailer release of his last film 'Dil Bechara' all set to be out on July 6. This is the reason why Twitter on Monday saw #DilBecharaTrailer as one of the top trends. People have been showering the film with love and support and want the makers to release it as soon as possible so that they can make it a blockbuster. Starring the 'Kai Po Che' actor and debutant actress Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role, Dil Bechara directed by Mukesh Chhabra was previously titled 'Kizie Aur Manny.' The remake of the Hollywood film, Fault In Our Stars, the film will also feature actor Saif Ali Khan in a cameo role. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 and will be available to all the subscribers and non-subscribers as a tribute to Sushant who died due to suicide on June 14, 2020. 

The trailer was earlier slated to come out on June 5 but was delayed for a day. Taking to Instagram, Sanjana wrote, "Kizie is entirely incomplete without Manny. This is one of my favourite shots, so surreal and dreamlike The #DilBechara trailer will be out tomorrow.  You all? Just stay tuned."

Meanwhile, have a look at how people on social media are reacting to the release of Dil Bechara trailer here:

Watch The Fault In Our Stars trailer here:

