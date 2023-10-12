After Raj Kundra, THIS actress uses 'mask' to hide her face. Know why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAL BHAYANI THIS actress used woollen cap to hide her face

After Shilpa Shetty's husband-businessman Raj Kundra, Rakhi Sawant, was spotted in a unique mask. The drama queen, known for her humorous antics and candid statements, was recently spotted entering her gym wearing a woollen cap pulled down over her face like a mask. Dressed in yellow gym wear, the Bigg Boss fame actress covered her face with a red woollen cap as she stepped out to visit her gym.

When paps questioned her about the reason behind this unusual face covering, Rakhi humorously responded by saying, "Everyone is hiding their faces these days, so I'm hiding mine too."

As soon as the video went viral, several took to the comment section of the video and dropped hilarious views about Rakhi meeting Raj Kundra for her 'hidden face' look. A user said, "Lagta hai raj Kundra ko mil k aayi hai." Another added, "mask Iske muh se ab nikalna nhi chaiye aise hi sahi hai yeh notanki." A third comment read, "Are koi bolo is ko muh pe hi nai pori body cover kare or kabhi Nazar na aye."

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia's throwback video from school days goes viral; shocked fans REACT: 'She looks 36 already'

Rakhi's personal front

Meanwhile, Rakhi's personal life has always been on display. From her secret wedding with Ritesh Singh to her split with Adil Khan Durrani, she never left the limelight. Months after she got divorced from her second husband Adil, Rakhi is hogging headlines yet again for her personal life. Adil, who recently came back from jail, narrated his side of the story and made some shocking allegations against the actress. Amid this, her best friend, Rajshree, and Sherlyn Chopra had also turned their backs against her.

She recently filed a criminal defamation complaint against one of her friends for 'comparing her to a dog' and making unsavoury remarks about her character. In the complaint filed before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate, Rakhi sought action against her friend Rajashree Morey under Indian Penal Code sections 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insults and provocation), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (intending to insult the modesty of a woman).

According to PTI, Rajashree Morey, who runs a nail art studio, had a tiff with Rakhi, following which she allegedly made the comments at a press conference. Its video is available online, said Rakhi's plea, filed through advocate Ali Kaashif Khan.

Rajashree blatantly implied and accused Rakhi of being involved in prostitution and thus "outraged her modesty" in public, the plea alleged. Further, she also compared the actor to a dog and questioned her mental health, the complaint said. The matter will be heard on November 6.

ALSO READ: Rakhi Sawant files defamation complaint against friend Rajashree Morey amid Adil Khan's allegations

Latest Entertainment News