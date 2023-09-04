Rakhi Sawant files defamation complaint against friend Rajashree Morey amid Adil Khan's allegations

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/VIRAL BHAYANI Rakhi Sawant files defamation case against Rajashree Morey

Rakhi Sawant recently filed a criminal defamation complaint in a court here against her friend for 'comparing her to a dog' and making unsavoury remarks about her character. In the complaint filed before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate, Rakhi sought action against her friend Rajashree Morey under Indian Penal Code sections 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insults and provocation), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (intending to insult the modesty of a woman).

According to PTI, Rajashree Morey, who runs a nail art studio, had a tiff with Rakhi, following which she allegedly made the comments at a press conference. Its video is available online, said Rakhi's plea, filed through advocate Ali Kaashif Khan.

Rajashree blatantly implied and accused Sawant of being involved in prostitution and thus "outraged her modesty" in public, the plea alleged. Further, she also compared the actor to a dog and questioned her mental health, the complaint said. The matter will be heard on November 6.

Rakhi Sawant-Adil Khan's controversy

Rakhi's personal life has always been on display. From her secret wedding with Ritesh Singh to her split with Adil Khan Durrani, she never left the limelight. Months after she got divorced from her second husband Adil, Rakhi is hogging headlines yet again for her personal life. Adil, who recently came back from jail, narrated his side of the story and made some shocking allegations against the actress. Amid this, her best friend, Rajshree, and Sherlyn Chopra had also turned their backs against her.

Adil accused Rakhi of cheating on him with her ex-husband Ritesh. Speaking at the press conference, he claimed that she went to London for a show and spent 7-8 days with Ritesh. He continued that he saw Ritesh's calls and texts on the iPhone pop-up and began investigating the matter when Rakhi went to Bigg Boss Marathi house.

The Mysore-based businessman also revealed that Rahi is 19 years older than him and not 7. He told his real age, which is 27 years old, while Rakhi is 44.

