Kiara Advani almost falls on Kareena Kapoor during event, Arjun Kapoor comes for her rescue | Video

Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Suhana Khan recently launched a beauty retail platform in Mumbai. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress almost fell last week when she was attending the stated event with Arjun Kapoor. Kiara's outfit got stuck in high heels which would have landed her on Kareena’s lap. However, she was saved by Arjun.

In a now viral video, Kiara was seen taking the stage with Kareena while Arjun Kapoor was the host of the night. As she stood to greet Arjun, the actress, while making her way back to her seat, lost balance. Fortunately, she found her balance and Arjun extended a hand of help. Several of her fans praised Kiara and wrote, "Oh I feel bad for her foot, @kiaraaliaadvani I hope your ankle is fine, it looked painful," added another. "How beautifully she managed the embarrassment. "

Meanwhile, it was a star-studded evening in Mumbai on Thursday (August 31) for the launch of the beauty brand Tira. The brand unveiled new faces which included, Kareena kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. For the event, Kiara went with a teal ensemble which made heads turn. The satin coord set featured silk fabric and statement sleeves. To complete her look she opted for sleek bun that added that extra touch of elegance to her overall look.

About Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani was last seen with Kartik Aaryan in SatyaPrem Ki Katha, which received rave reviews from moviegoers. She will be next seen in YRF's Spy Universe's War 2 co-starring Hrithik Roshan. Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Netflix Mission Majnu opposite Rashmika Mandanna and will next appear in Yodha co-starring Rashhii Khanna.

