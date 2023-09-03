Shah Rukh Khan gives a 'Jawan' SPOILER, four days ahead of film's release

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM 'CHALEYA' SONG 'Jawan' is Shah Rukh Khan's second release of 2023

Shah Rukh Khan, whose latest offering 'Jawan' is slated to release next Friday, held a surprise 'AskSRK' session on X (previously named Twitter) to interacts with his beloved fans across the globe. Fans are eagerly waiting for 'Jawan' and the advance ticket sales numbers are clearly speaking for it. During the 'AskSRK' session, the actor answered several fans and one of them asked a 'Jawan' spoiler question which SRK answered honestly and if you are interested in know the spoiler then read the full story.

Check out the tweet:

A X user named Babar asked the actor ''#Jawan advanced booked tickets of jawan with my wife in Hong Kong. Feeling Excited !! Please give us one spoiler before the release?''

In reply, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, ''Just don’t miss the beginning please. Be on time.''

With his reply, it is clearly evident that the film's story is highly connected with its beginning portion.

Not only this, during the session, SRK answered several different questions and also replied to trolls inhis witty style.

One such example was when a user asked him whether the advance booking figures are real or fake. To which, he replied ''Yeh social media waali ghatia baatein mat karo yaar. Have positive thoughts and good feelings for all. Better for life.''

About the film 'Jawan'

‘Jawan’ is directed by Atlee Kumar. Apart from Shah Rukh, the film also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance), Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover. It is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The much-awaited trailer of ‘Jawan’ was unveiled just a week ahead of its theatrical release on August 31.

