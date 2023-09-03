Bigg Boss fame Rahul Mahajan opens up on divorce with Natalya Ilina, says 'my soul has been torn'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rahul Mahajan participated in the second season of 'Bigg Boss'.

Rahul Mahajan, popularly known for his stint in reality shows like 'Bigg Boss' and 'Swayamvar' has finally broken silence on his divorce with Natalya Ilina. Earlier, he has refrained himself from speaking on his divorce with Natalya. Now, he has finally come forward to speak on his third divorce. He has confirmed the news and said that his 'soul has been torn'.

Speaking to ETimes, Rahul said it is like a 'big earthquake' in his life and tremors are still somewhere there. ''There is a lot of trauma, but life goes on. You’ve no choice but to be strong.''

Talking about discussing his personal life openly, he said that he may not show it but he is very sensitive. ''Also, I’ve never discussed my personal life, from my father's death till date,'' he said.

On being asked about what went wrong in his marriage with her, he said that if he speak about it, it will be a one-sided story and it will be biased. ''I still have love and respect for her. The love never dies. I’m not in touch with her and I don’t even know where she is But love doesn’t go away just like that.''

He even revealed that he never paid even a single rupee as an alimony in his divorces with Shweta Singhm, Dimpy Ganguly and Natalya Ilina.

Speaking about his failed marriages, he said that he never grew up thinking that he would get divorced multiple times. No one wants relationships to end. It is painful. My soul has been torn. Sometimes relationships do not work and it is beyond your scope.''

Rahul Mahajan rose to fame in 2008 during his stint in the second season of Bigg Boss. He stayed over 90 days in the BB House and was one of the top contenders of the season. The season was hosted by Shilpa Shetty, which was won by Ashutosh Kaushik.

