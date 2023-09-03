Here's how Shraddha Kapoor wished her 'rockstar baapu' Shakti Kapoor on his birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shraddha Kapoor often shares fun video with her father on her Instagram handle.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor shared the most adorable birthday wish for her father Shakti Kapoor and gave it a spin of the actor's iconic style.

Shraddha took to Instagram on Sunday, where she posted a video to wish her father.

In the fun video, the father-daughter duo can be seen sharing a fun banter while the smiles and laughter follow.

She further jotted down the caption while wishing her ‘rockstar baapu’.

"Happy Birthday to my one and only, my ultimate rockstar, my Baapu @shaktikapoor"

Check out the video:

Many fans and friends from film fraternity also wished the veteran actor in the comment section. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan wrote, ''Shakti birthday greetings! Happiness & more Shakti.'' Several actors including Neil Nitin Mukesh and Darshan Kumar also wished Shakti Kapoor in the comment section.

Shakti is mostly known for playing villainous and comical characters. In a career spanning over four decades, Kapoor has appeared in more than 700 films.

Shraddha began her acting career with a brief role in the 2010 heist film 'Teen Patti', and followed it with her first leading role in the teen drama 'Luv Ka The End'.

The actress then starred in 'Aashiqui 2', 'Haider', 'Ek Villain', 'ABCD 2' and 'Baaghi'. Following a series of poorly-received films, her highest-grossing releases came with the comedy horror 'Stree' (2018), the action thriller 'Saaho' (2019), the comedy drama 'Chhichhore' (2019), and the romantic comedy 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' (2023).

On the work front, Shraddha will be next seen in 'Stree 2', wherein she will be reprising her much-loved character from Stree.

