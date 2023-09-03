Chandramukhi 2 trailer: Kangana in titular role, Raghava as Vettaiyan promise to be a blockbuster affair

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Kangana plays the titular role in 'Chandramukhi 2'

Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence-starrer 'Chandramukhi 2's trailer is finally out. Directed by P Vasu, the film is the sequel to the 2005 flick of the same name. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on September 15. The much-awaited trailer was unveiled in Chennai. In the film, Kangana is playing the titular role of Chandramukhi, a classical dancer who wants to take revenge from the king for his deeds done in the past.

Watch the trailer here:

Director P Vasu takes the audience back to the world of Chandramukhi. The trailer begins with the introduction of Vettaiyan (Raghav). Several characters played Lakshmi Menon, Mahims Nambiar, among others enter the Vettaiyan's palace. They face similar incidents which used to happen in the palace 17 years ago, with Chandramukhi's spirit haunting them. In the 167-seconds-long trailer, Kangana appears after 105 seconds showcasing her dancing skills.

The trailer also showcase a couple of shots of RS Shivaji, who passed away on Saturday.

About the film

Directed by P Vasu, the film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The music of the film is composed by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani. Apart from Kanagan and Raghava, 'Chandramukhi 2' also stars Raadhika Sarathkumar, Srushti Dange and Vadivelu in key roles.

The narrative is a bit of a mystery, though Kangana Ranaut’s Chandramukhi is very clearly a woman scorned who years for bloody vengeance, much like Monjolika from ‘Bhool Bhoolaiya’.

Kangana's OOTD for trailer launch

Kangana Ranaut on Sunday took to her Instagram handle to share her OOTD to her fans. She can se seen wearing yellow and blue-coloured saree with strapless blouse, which she wore for the trailer launch in Chennai.

