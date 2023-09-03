AskSRK session: Shah Rukh Khan reveals his favourite song from 'Jawan', find out here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing many avatars in 'Jawan'

Shah Rukh Khan, who is all geared up for the release of 'Jawan', is currently leaving no stone unturned in the film's promotion. The actor was recently in Dubai for the promotions and on Saturday arrived in Mumbai to attend 'Gadar 2' success party. The actor on Sunday took out some time for his fans to held a #AskSRK session on X (formerly) to answer their questions. During the session, the actor even revealed his favourite song from the upcoming 'Jawan'. One user named Abdul Raheman SRK asked SRK, ''Which is Fav song of Abram'' in the film 'Jawan'.

Here's what SRK replied?

In his reply, he even revealed that the upcoming film also has a 'beautiful Lori' in it. His favourite song is 'Chaleya' and the film version of 'Not Ramaiyya VastaVaiya'.

Ahead of film's release, three songs have been unveiled by its makers including 'Zinda Banda', 'Chaleya' and 'Not Ramaiyya VastaVaiya'. All the three songs have already become chartbusters on major audio platforms and social media users are using them as a background track for creating short videos.

Not only this, one user asked the actor whether he is nervous for 'Jawan'. In reply, SRK said ''Now only excited that #Jawan will entertain as many as possible in the theaters! It’s been a hard worked journey for the last 3 years.''

Another user asked Shah Rukh for free tickets for his girlfriend. The actor wrote, ''Free mein pyaar deta hoon bhai….ticket ke toh paise hi lagenge!! Don’t be cheap in romance go and buy the ticket…and take her with u.''

Shah Rukh Khan even gave an important spoiler ahead of 'Jawan' release. One fan asked him and wrote, ''Please give us one spoiler before the release?'' The actor replied ''Just don’t miss the beginning please. Be on time.''

About the film

Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sunil Grover in key roles. Deepika Padukone will also be seen in an extended cameo in 'Jawan'. The film will hit the big screens on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

