'Chilla Kyun Rahe Ho': Shahid Kapoor BLASTS at paparazzi after attending brother Ruhaan's wedding, watch video

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor on Saturday attended the star-studded wedding reception of his brother Ruhaan Kapoor in Mumbai. He was accompained by his wife Mira Rajput and mother-in-law Bela Rajput. After the celebration, they get surrounded by a sea of paparazzi while leaving, who were shouting loudly to click their pictures. The actor didn't liked their behaviour and blasted on them. Several videos of actor's reaction to the paparazzi is doing rounds on the internet. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani also shared a video of Shahid which says ''Angry on media.''

Check out the viral video:

In the video, the 'Bloody Daddy' actor can be heard saying ''Chilla kyu rahe ho? Mein yahi khada hu na. Pagalon ki tarah kyu chilla rahe ho. Relax karo. Jab mai gadi me chala jaunga na tab chillana. Then it makes sense. Relax karo. (Why are you shouting? I'm right here. Why are you shouting like mad people? You can shout as much as you want after I leave in my car).''

Shahid Kapoor on the work front

The 42-year-old actor was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial 'Bloody Daddy' alongside Diana Penty, Amy Aela, Ronit Roy, and Sanjay Kapoor.

He will next be seen opposite Kriti Sanon in a yet-to-be-titled project. It will also feature Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in important roles. Its poster was unveiled by its makers in April and the film will release in December this year.

Apart from this, he also has few other projects in hand including 'Awara Pagal Deewana 2', Aneez Bazmee's 'Ek Saath Do Do', Rosshan Andrrews's directorial 'Koi Shaq', among others.

