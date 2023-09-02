WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan grooves to 'Zinda Banda' at a club in Dubai

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' will release on September 7

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy promoting his latest offering 'Jawan', which is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 7. The actor was recently in Dubai for promotions where the trailer of the film was lit up at world's tallest building Burj Khalifa. Now, a video of the actor is circulating online where he can be seen grooving to 'Zinda Banda' and other songs at a night club named BLU club in Dubai.

Several videos of Shah Rukh Khan was shared on a fan page on Instagram named SRK Universe. For the promotions at the BLU Club, Shah Rukh Khan donned black t-shirt along with black denims paired with matching blazer. He completed his look with black sneakers and a pair of sunglasses.

The actor was also seen interacting with the crowd.

About SRK's film 'Jawan'

Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead and also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone in key roles. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in cinemas. Ahead of its trailer release, 'Jawan Prevue' was unveiled by its makers in July and the response it received on social media is a testament to the immense craze surrounding the film. It was viewed over 100 million times in just 24 hours of its release on the internet.

The trailer was finally unveiled on August 31, just a week ahead of its theatrical release. An audio release event was held in Chennai on August 30, ahead of its trailer release. The event was attended by the complete starcast of the film including SRK, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Atlee Kumar. Even South superstar Kamal Haasan surprised the crowd present at the Sri Sai Ram Engineering College with a special video message for the 'Jawan' team.

The film is produced under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan.

