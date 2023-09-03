Shah Rukh Khan to play special role in Suhana Khan's spy thriller? More deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan and her daughter Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is all set for his next big release 'Jawan', also featuring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. His daughter Suhana Khan will be making her film debut with oya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. If reports are to be believed, after making her debut with the Netflix's film, she is all set to make her theatrical debut with her father Shah Rukh Khan.

Sujoy Ghosh, who is known for superhit flicks including 'Badla' and 'Kahaani 2' is geared up to direct his next starring Suhana and Shah Rukh.

Also Read: 'Salaar' - Prabhas' film postponed; avoids clash with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan'

As per a report by India Today, SRK’s role in the yet-to-be-titled film will not be limited to being a cameo. However, it is expected to be an extended role, just like he played one in ‘Dear Zindagi' alongside Alia Bhatt. “SRK is not making a cameo in Sujoy Ghosh’s next. In fact, his role will be a pivotal one, which helps Suhana’s character in the movie, Indiatoday.in reported quoting a source.

A few other reports claimed that the project will be a spy thriller wherein Suhana will play the lead role of a spy. And, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing her handler.

Also Read: 'Chilla Kyun Rahe Ho', Shahid Kapoor BLASTS at paparazzi after attending brother Ruhaan's wedding, watch video

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' is releasing in cinemas on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film is produced by Gauri Khan under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

On the other hand, 'The Archies', which is a muscial comedy based on the American comic book series of the same. It will also feature Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles.

Latest Entertainment News