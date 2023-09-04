Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 becomes fastest film to cross Rs 500 crore mark at box office in India | READ

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Gadar 2

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection: Anil Sharma directorial has finally entered the Rs 500 crore club at the domestic box office. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer has been enjoying a successful run in theatres for over three weeks now. After an impressive debut on big screens with Rs 40 crore, the film entered its 24th day with Rs 8 crore. As early trade reports, the film earned over Rs 8 crore on Sunday, continuing its steady performance.

Gadar 2 Box Office Report

Gadar 2 clashed at the box office with Rajinikanth’s Jailer and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. Also, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 was released on August 25. However, it did not have much impact on Sunny's film. According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 earned Rs 8.50 crore nett in India on its 24th day. With this, Gadar 2's collection in India now stands at Rs 501.87 crore. It became the fastest movie to achieve the milestone. Gadar 2 has also crossed Rs 650 crore at the international box office.

Reportedly, Gadar 2 became the third film to enter the Rs 500 crore nett club (in Hindi), joining SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (2017) and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Earlier, Pathaan was the fastest to enter Rs 500 crore club in 28 days and Baahubali 2 collected the same in 34 days.

About Gadar 2

‘Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. The film follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

Recently, director Anil Sharma revealed that many fans have called him up, urging him to 'send' Gadar 2 to the Oscars. Speaking to Indian Express, the director said, "People are calling me repeatedly to send the film to the Oscars. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) didn’t go, so I don’t know how Gadar 2 will go, but we are at it. But Gadar 2 should go; the film deserves it. Gadar also deserved it. Gadar was based on the 1947 partition, and we told the story in a very different way. It was a new and original story, and Gadar 2 is also a new and original story." For the unversed, that year, Aamir Khan's Lagaan was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Academy Awards.

Latest Bollywood News