Rakhi Sawant: 5 SHOCKING allegations made by actor's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani

Rakhi Sawant's personal life has always been on display. From her secret wedding with Ritesh to her split with Adil Khan Durrani, the actor never left the limelight. Months after she got divorced from her second husband Adil Khan Durrani, Sawant is hogging headlines yet again for her personal life. Adil Khan Durrani is back from jail to narrate his side of the story and made some shocking allegations against the actor.

After his interview with a news portal, Khan held a press conference and accused Rakhi Sawant of falsely framing him. A look at five claims made by Adil Khan.

Adil accuses Rakhi of cheating on him with ex-husband Ritesh

Khan accused Sawant of cheating on him with her ex-husband Ritesh Singh. Speaking at the press conference, he claimed that the actor went to London for a show and spent 7-8 days with Ritesh. He continued that he saw Ritesh's calls and texts on the iPhone pop-up and began investigating the matter when Sawant went to Bigg Boss Marathi house.

Adil alleges physical assault by Rakhi

For those unversed, Rakhi Sawant had earlier accused Khan of beating her. In a major twist, Khan alleges that the actor used to beat him up when he asked for a divorce. He also showed a video to the paps at the press conference.

Adil is 19 years younger than Rakhi

The Mysore-based businessman revealed that Sawant is 19 years older than him and not 7. He also revealed his real age, which is 27 years old, while the actor is 44.

Adil accuses Rakhi of shooting his nude videos

Khan claimed that the actor cannot get pregnant as her uterus was removed due to a medical condition. Quashing her pregnancy news, he called it fake and also accused her of shooting his nude videos on video calls.

Adil accuses Rakhi of falsely framing him on rape charges

Speaking of his relationship with the Iranian woman, who accused him of raping her, Khan alleged that he had known him for some time as he helped her financially and had no physical relations with her. He further accused Rakhi of giving her Rs 3 lakh following which the woman filed an FIR against him.

