BCCI Naman Awards 2026: Shubman Gill, Rahul Dravid among those to be honoured on March 15

New Delhi:

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) is all set to host its annual Naman Awards. The ceremony will be held on March 15, and several stars from Indian cricket will be in attendance. The ceremony will be held in New Delhi, and many big names from the sport will be honoured.

It is worth noting that India’s ODI and Test skipper Shubman Gill will be awarded with the Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer (Men) for the second time for the 2024–25 season. Furthermore, Smriti Mandhana will receive the same award in the women’s category for the fifth time in her career.

Additionally, former India cricketers Roger Binny and Rahul Dravid will be bestowed with the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, which is the highest honour bestowed by the BCCI, highlighting their brilliant contributions towards Indian cricket.

Former India women’s skipper Mithali Raj will be awarded the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for Women, recognising her exceptional contributions towards the growth of women’s cricket and her performances for the national team over the years. The BCCI Naman Awards 2026 will be made extra special as the ceremony will see the felicitation of all five ICC trophy-winning Indian teams.

The BCCI will also award the domestic performances at the ceremony

Furthermore, India youngster Ayush Mhatre will be receiving the Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in Domestic Limited Overs Competitions for the 2024–25 season. Harsh Dubey from Vidarbha will be awarded the Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in the Ranji Trophy for the 2024–25 season.

As for the best performance in BCCI domestic tournaments, finishing with four trophies and finishing runner-up in two during the season, the Mumbai Cricket Association will take the award home once more.

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