PM Modi unveils development projects in Assam, says govt trying to minimise impact of war

Silchar:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled projects worth Rs 23,550 crore in Assam's Silchar town and said the Central government is trying to minimise impact of war, but Congress failed to act as responsible party by creating panic. He said the Congress misguided youths of Assam into path of violence, terrorism, while today state is ocean of opportunities.

PM Modi takes part in 'bhoomi poojan' for expressway

PM Modi took part in the 'bhoomi poojan' for the Rs 22,864-crore access-controlled expressway between Silchar in Cachar district and Shillong in Meghalaya, the first of its kind in the Northeast.

The 166-km four-lane greenfield high-speed corridor will reduce the distance between Guwahati and Silchar from 295 km to 252 km, cutting travel time from 8.5 hours to around 5 hours, officials said.

PM Modi alleges Congress had ignored the Northeast

Addressing a public meeting in Assam's Silchar, PM Modi alleged that the Congress had ignored the Northeast and allowed such drawing of a border during Independence that cut off Barak Valley's access to the sea.

"As the world is facing wars, our effort is to minimise their impact on the people of the country. The Congress should have performed the role of a responsible political party, but it failed to do so. It is trying to create panic among the people," he alleged.

Congress does not have any vision for Assam: PM Modi

"They do not have any vision either for Assam or the nation but only know how to abuse Modi, spread rumours and lies to mislead people," he claimed. PM Modi said Barak Valley was once a major hub of trade and commerce. "Just as Congress left the North-East on its own, in a similar way, it played a major role in weakening Barak Valley. When India became Independent, Congress allowed a border to be drawn that cut off Barak Valley's access to the sea," he alleged.

PM Modi also alleged that the Congress misguided the youths of the state into paths of violence and terrorism, while the BJP has ensured that the state becomes an ocean of opportunities for them. "Where Congress stops thinking, we start working," he said, noting that the BJP's mantra is to give priority to those left behind in development.

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