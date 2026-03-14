What the Guwahati-Silchar Expressway means for Assam: Distance, time, money saved

Guwahati:

PM Modi during his visit to Assam will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, lay foundation stones, perform Bhoomi Poojan and flag off multiple development projects worth more than Rs 47,600 crore across Kokrajhar, Guwahati and Silchar. On March 14, at around 10:45 AM, he will perform Bhoomi Poojan and dedicate to the nation various projects worth about Rs 23,550 crore at Silchar.

Prime Minister Modi will perform Bhoomi Poojan of Assam Mala 3.0, a major road infrastructure initiative worth over Rs 3,200 crore. Under this scheme, more than 900 kilometres of roads will be constructed across Assam to improve inter-state connectivity and strengthen linkages between national highways and rural roads.

He will perform Bhoomi Poojan for six road infrastructure projects in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) area, including four flyovers and two bridges, with an investment of around Rs 1,100 crore.

What the Guwahati-Silchar Expressway means for Assam?

The Guwahati-Silchar Expressway is a planned 166.8 km greenfield, 4-lane access-controlled highway costing approximately Rs 22,864 crore. The expressway is designed to act as a crucial lifeline between the Brahmaputra and Barak valleys, providing a fast, all-weather link that bypasses the landslide-prone areas of the current NH-6.

Here is what the project means for Assam in terms of distance, time, and savings:

Guwahati-Silchar Expressway: Total distance to be reduced by 25%

The new project is designed to reduce the overall travel distance between Guwahati and Silchar by approximately 25% to a total of 245 km (including connecting roads), according to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Guwahati-Silchar Expressway: travel time to be reduced to 4.5 to 5 hours

The current journey, particularly through the Sonapur tunnel area, often takes 8 to 12 hours. However, the new high-speed corridor is expected to slash the travel time to just 4.5 to 5 hours and this translates to a time saving of nearly 3 to 4 hours, enabling same-day return trips between the cities.

With creating a direct, high-speed freight route, it will significantly reduce fuel consumption and wear-and-tear for commercial vehicles, cutting logistical costs for goods moving to Barak Valley and neighboring states. The Rs 22,864 crore investment will generate around 8.9 million person-days of employment, providing a direct boost to the local economy.

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Guwahati to Silchar in 5 hours: Here's how corridor will boost connectivity in Northeast region | Explained