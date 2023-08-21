Sushmita Sen reveals her daughters’ reaction to the idea of marriage

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushmita Sen with daughters

Sushmita Sen’s acting in the freshly launched series Taali has received good feedback from audiences and critics. In the series, she plays the character of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. Sushmita Sen has revealed that her daughters absolutely rejected the idea of her marriage, as they are happy with the way they’re living now. The former Miss Universe and actress who had always been open about her personal life, confessed that her girls utterly rejected the notion and stated, “We don’t want a father”.

In conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Sushmita replied to a question on if her kids miss a father figure. “Not at all. Because they don’t have a father figure. You only miss what you have. If you have never had it… the concept is… Now when I suggest to them that I should get married, they will be like, “What? For what? I don’t want a father”.

But I may want a husband, it may have nothing to do with you! So we joke about that a lot. They don’t miss a father. They have Tata, my father, and their grandfather. That is everything for them. Anytime they need to have a father figure and a great example, he is the man”.

Sushmita is a single mother, she adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010.

Regarding Sushmita's new series Taali, the plot centers around the hardships of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. Sushmita took a selfie and commented, "Thank you for showering so much love on the show.", “This happiness is a vibe!! And YOU are the reason!!! Thank you all for the love, respect & appreciation you’ll have been showering on #Taali On behalf of #teamtaali @shreegaurisawant @ravijadhavofficial @gseamsak @afeefanadiadwala @officialjiocinema @kshitijpatwardhan the amazing cast & crew & of course #yourstruly ….Our DEEPEST GRATITUDE!!! The calls, the messages, the posts, the stories, the flowers, and the love notes are All forever cherished!!! Thank you for opening your hearts!!! The world needs it!!! #trulyoverwhelmed I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga .”

