Tamannaah Bhatia's throwback video from school days goes viral; shocked fans REACT: 'She looks 36 already'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITHASPEAKS Tamannaah Bhatia's throwback photos from school days

Tamannaah Bhatia, a prominent actress who primarily works in the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries, began her acting career at a very young age. Her first role was in the Bollywood film 'Chand Sa Roshan Chehra' in 2005, but she gained wider recognition in the South Indian film industry. While she has acted in numerous successful films, making her one of the leading actresses in the South Indian film industry, a throwback video of Tamannaah from around 2004-2005 has resurfaced online, which has fans poking fun at her.

In the clip, a younger Tamannaah is seen being interviewed about her debut film, which was 'Chand Sa Roshan Chehra,' where in she discussed the experience of signing her very first film when she was just 13 years old. This video provides a glimpse into the early days of her career as a young debutant.

The actress can be seen dressed in an ethnic blue and orange outfit and wearing heavy earrings, reflecting the style of that era. Speaking to reporters, she said, "Main abhi school mein hoon. Main abhi 10th standard ke exams dene wali hoon, 2005 mein. Toh abhi uski bhi tayareeyan chal rahi hai. Hala ki maine jab picture sign ki thi tab main 13-and-a-half years ki thi, aur abhi 10th standard complete karne wali hoon (I am studying in school right now. I am in standard 10; I will be taking the exam in 2005. I am preparing for the exams. However, when I signed the film I was only 13-and-a-half-years-old. Now, I am about to complete standard 10)."

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD: On Amitabh Bachchan's 81st birthday, makers unveil FIRST look of the megastar | See here

Fan's reaction

Soon after the video went viral, many social media users took to the comment section and to keep their views about actress' looks and age. A user wrote, "Why does she look around 36 already." Another added, "Debut in 2005 dob 1989 how come 13 1/2 years should be 16 yrs." A third comment read, "She looks like she's 20-21. She doesn't look anything like a teenager. Even otherwise, most actresses lie about their age."

Tamannaah Bhatia's work front

Tamannaah is known for her versatility and has portrayed many characters, from traditional and glamorous roles to action-packed ones. Some of her well-known films include 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali: The Conclusion,' where she played the role of Avantika. In Bollywood, her debut role with Himmatwala (2013), a remake of the 1983 Hindi film of the same name, got her recognition.

Recently, she was seen in Jailer, which featured Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film performed very well at the box office.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani stopped at Mumbai airport by security despite ticket clearance | Watch viral video

Latest Entertainment News