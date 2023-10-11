Kalki 2898 AD: On Amitabh Bachchan's 81st birthday, makers unveil FIRST look of the megastar | See here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Formerly titled Project K, Kalki 2898 AD is the highly-anticipated film of 2024. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen with Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Disha Patani in the epic science fiction film written and helmed by Nag Ashwin. On the occasion of Big B's 81st birthday, makers have dropped the first look of the megastar, which has left fans intrigued.

In the first look poster, Big B can be seen wrapped in rugged drapes and holding a stick in his hand. His face is covered with a long veil and his eyes look intense as he stands on the backdrop of a dark cave. Sharing the first look of Big B, the official X handle of Kalki 2898 AD wrote, "It's an honor to be part of your journey and witness your greatness. Happy Birthday @SrBachchan sir."

Take a look here:

