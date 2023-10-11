Amitabh Bachchan birthday: With garlands and chandan teeka, Big B greets fans post puja at Jalsa | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 81st birthday on Wednesday. A sea of fans gathered outside Big B's residence Jalsa to wish the star this morning and myriad pictures and videos of the event took over the internet. Big B also organised a puja ceremony at his residence and came out yet again during the afternoon to greet his fans.

In the now-viral video, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen loaded with garlands. He also had chandan teeka on his forehead and wrapped himself with an organge shawl. Big B's charisma was unbeatable as he donned a yellow kurta. He walked out of Jalsa, climbed the stage, and greeted his fans with his folded hands.

Watch the viral video here:

Fans couldn't get over Big B's humility and reacted to the viral video. One fan wrote, "Happy birthday DON. bappa bless you." Another fan wrote, "Many Happy Returns of this auspicious day. Many more days you have to be with us. Stay Happy and let us be happy. You are a living legend. We all inspire about your intense work still this age. Happy Birth Day Sir." "Jab tak hindustan mein cinema hai tab tak..," commented the third fan.

A video went viral this morning wherein Amitabh Bachchan was seen standing on a raised platform near the main gate of his residence. He greeted his fans with folded hands and also saluted them. The video also gave a glimpse of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, and Navya Naveli Nanda who were capturing the moment at the entrance of the house.

Watch the video here:

Amitabh Bachchan, who made his acting debut with the 1969 Saat Hindustani, will be next seen in Ganapath: A Hero is Born. He also has Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD in his kitty.

