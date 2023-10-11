Zareen Khan will now SUE the cop after Kolkata court cancels arrest warrant in cheating case

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Actor Zareen Khan

On Tuesday, Zareen Khan won the legal battle against her in a Kolkata court. The court canceled the arrest warrant that was issued against her in connection with the alleged 2018 cheating case. The investigation found out that the arrest warrant was a result of 'fraudulent and misleading statements' given by the Investigation Officer.

Zareen Khan's advocate Rizwan Siddiquee on Wednesday said the actor will now sue the cop involved in the case. Siddiquee, in his statement, said his client suffered because of the 'wilful acts' of the Investigation Officer. "I have no other option but to initiate prosecution against the said police officer under Sections 166 and 166A(b) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 which provides 'rigourous imprisonment' for such police officers (public servants) who knowingly disobey the direction of law," Khan's advocate said.

Zareen Khan to take legal action against Kolkata cop

The advocate added that the Ld Magistrate issued a warrant against Khan because of the misleading statements made by the cop, Dilip Yadav. "On learning the ‘true and correct facts’ of the matter the Ld. Magistrate has accordingly passed a detailed Order, forthwith canceling/recalling the Warrant issued against my client. Even the Hon’ble High Court of Kolkata has passed an Order favouring my client in the same matter," he said.

All about Zareen Khan's cheating case

It all started in 2018 when Zareen Khan was set to perform in Kolkata at a Durga Puja event. According to the organisers, she failed to show up at the event and they went on to file an FIR. However, the actor said the organisers misled her by telling her the event will have prominent personalities including the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Back in September 2023, Zareen Khan's team told India TV that Khan had been a victim of fraud and revealed that the organisers of the event Vishal Gupta and his wife Payal Gupta, through their manager Anjali Atha, deceived the actor.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman are too HOT to handle in their new ad, fans go crazy | WATCH

Latest Entertainment News