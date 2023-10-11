Janhvi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman are too HOT to handle in their new ad, fans go crazy | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Janhvi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman

When the Gen Z star met the Gen Zeenat, magic happened. Janhvi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman sent the mercury soaring on Wednesday after they came together for a smartphone advertisement. The ad has left fans stunned and they won't get over the panache the two artists are screaming onscreen.

The advertisement opens with the duo dressed in all-black as strike poses, clicking selfies, shaking a leg on music, and attending calls. Janhvi Kapoor gets a call, however, she disconnects it saying, "I am with an icon." Toward the end of the ad, the 'icons' walk together hand-in-hand leaving fans swooned.

Sharing the advertisement, Kapoor wrote, "With @thezeenataman and the #OPPOFindN3Flip, together we redefine what it means to be iconic! Here’s to celebrating elegance, style, and class in every frame.@oppoindia#MadeToBeIconic #TheBestFlip."

Watch the viral ad here:

Zeenat Aman hails Janhvi Kapoor

Earlier, the veteran actor took to Instagram and dedicated a post to Janhvi Kapoor. She wrote, "Some looks never go out of style, and are reinvented by every passing generation. @janhvikapoor, you had me swooning with your gorgeous recreation of one of my most memorable and beloved outfits. The feather boa, that curve-hugging sequined gown, the silver headband… and best of all, your joy and confidence. Beautiful! Like I said, true fashion is timeless. It has a little to do with clothes, and a lot to do with attitude. All the rest? It’s just a trend. Give me a call, Janhvi. I suspect there’s a thing or two that we can learn from one another - heart to heart, face to face, Gen Zeenat to Gen Z."

Take a look here:

For those who have sneered at the entertainment pages all along, Zeenat Aman is taking the internet with her social media game. The star enjoys more than 400K followers on Instagram.

