Oh god, one more remix! Karan Johar announces Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayi 2.0; Fans react

25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Cinephiles are buzzing with excitement as the cult classic Bollywood movie 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' completes 25 years on October 16. Amidst the anticipation of the star cast's celebration plans, Karan Johar has made a big announcement on Instagram. Taking to the social media platform. KJo shared that the iconic song 'Tujhe Yaad Na Meri' from the film will have a remake, with B Praak lending his voice to the rejuvenated version.

The singer also took to Instagram and shared his excitement. “#Tujheyaadnameriaayi 25years!!!They say “If you dream with all your heart , the dream starts manifesting and they do come true I am thrilled to announce that i got the HONOUR to sing for one and only @iamsrk , sir And @kajol #ranimukherjee i hope you like Our efforts My only dream to sing and recreate this magical song in our style Thank you @karanjohar for accepting my request And Trusting us That We Can Do Justice To Your Magical Song!!!The Best No 1 lyricist @jaani777 You Killed It And Biggest Thanks To @azeemdayani For Always Supporting Our Efforts (sic)", B Praak wrote.

TUJHE YAAD NA MERI AAYI REMAKE: CHECK OUT B PRAAK's INSTAGRAM POST

HOW DID FANS REACT TO TUJHE YAAD NA MERI AAYI 2.0?

The Internet seemed to be divided after the announcement of Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayi 2.0. While a section of netizens is looking forward to the song, the majority of people dismissed the idea of the remake. “Bhai plz zeada chearh chaarh Na krna lyrics k Sath nhi to Pura song khrab ho jay ga (sic)", a user said. Check some other reactions

Originally sung by Alka Yagnik, Manpreet Akhtar, and Udit Narayan, the 'Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayi' song comes after the interval in the movie and is known for its emotional resonance. Penned by Sameer, the lyrics express the feeling of heartbreak and the inability to forget someone.

25 YEARS OF KUCH KUCH HOTA HAI

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' will celebrate its 25th anniversary on October 16. The film, directed by Karan Johar, is a beloved Bollywood classic that continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences. It features a star-studded cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji.

