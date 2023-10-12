Disha Patani stopped at Mumbai airport by security despite ticket clearance | Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Disha Patani stopped at Mumbai airport

Disha Patani was stopped by the security personnel at the Mumbai airport as she was making her way out of the city. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut in the sports biopic 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' in 2016, was seen wearing a green crop top and denim pants, showcasing her toned abs. Videos of her stylish airport look quickly went viral. However, an additional video emerged showing that she was stopped at the airport, too went viral.

In the video shared online, Disha can be seen presenting her valid flight ticket to the security personnel. A member of the airport security staff is seen stopping the actress who is then asked to show the identity proof. This incident took place on a Wednesday afternoon. Despite receiving clearance for her ticket, she was asked to wait because she had not provided an ID proof. Subsequently, the actress was requested to present her Aadhar Card, and only after doing so was she allowed to proceed.

Disha began her career as a model and gained recognition for her appearance in various television advertisements and commercials. She made her Bollywood debut in the sports biopic 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' in 2016, where played the role of Priyanka Jha, the then-girlfriend of the Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In the film, she was starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

The film recently completed seven years and on the occasion, Disha shared one of the most memorable scenes and wrote. "Grateful for this beautiful journey and my first film in Hindi cinema Love whole heartedly and cherish the ones who make you happy safe and heard life’s too short for regrets ! We couldn’t say goodbye but i hope you’re happy and at peace," she wrote.

Apart from this, the actress is known for her roles in movies like 'Baaghi 2' (2018) alongside Tiger Shroff and 'Malang' (2020) co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Ek Villain Returns among others. Disha also has many projects lined up, these include Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Not just this, she has also directed her new song, 'Kyun Karu Fikar'.

