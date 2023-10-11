Wednesday, October 11, 2023
     
  5. Akshay Kumar finally BREAKS his silence on being called 'Modi bhakt', his full statement here

In his recent interview, Akshay Kumar addressed multiple claims around his personal interview with PM Modi, his choice of films, and the 'Modi bhakt' tag. Read details here.

Shruti Kaushal Edited By: Shruti Kaushal @ShrutiKaushal_ New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2023 19:19 IST
Akshay Kumar on Modi Bhakt
Image Source : COLLAGE Actor Akshay Kumar with PM Narendra Modi

In a career spanning more than three decades, Akshay Kumar touched all film genres. Apart from comedy and romance, the actor has given multiple socio-political films including his new release Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. In a recent interview, Kumar finally broke his silence on being tagged a 'Modi bhakt.'

Speaking to Times Now, Akshay Kumar said he made films on different subjects and ain't into politics. He further said people accuse him of promoting Swacch Bharat through Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, however, he also made films like Padman. Highlighting his films set during the Congress era, the actor said nobody notices Airlift and  Mission Raniganj. "They only say these things when it’s convenient for their narrative, Kumar concluded.

When Akshay Kumar interviewed PM Modi

In another interview with India Today, Akshay Kumar addressed the criticism on his interview with PM Modi and his question on mangoes. Clarifying the same, the actor said he wanted to know the 'human side' of PM Modi. "I wanted to know why he wears a watch upside-down. I wanted to ask him how much money he has in the bank. I’m not going to ask him about policies," the actor added. 

