Asha Parekh QUASHES Kangana Ranaut's claims that Bollywood doesn't have true friendships, says 'she is...'

Kangana Ranaut is a woman with many hats. From direction to production, the actor has aced almost all departments of filmmaking. Time and again, Ranaut opined about Bollywood and its 'fake' friendships and never shied away from calling out people who irked her. However, veteran actor Asha Parekh recently shooed away Ranaut's claims of no true friendship in the showbiz.

In a conversation with News18, Asha Parekh quashed the statement. When asked about Ranaut's take on Bollywood friendships, the veteran actor highlighted her friendship with Helen and Rehman. "We have a strong friendship," Parekh said. Speaking of friendships in the film industry, Ranaut said in Hindi, "Please ask Kangana why it doesn’t exist anymore. Why did you not ask her why she made that statement? It is a personal choice of everyone, if they want to be friends with someone or not."

"Kangana should have been asked why she does not make friends. She is very nice to me," she added.

Kangana Ranaut and her Bollywood friendships

Kangana Ranaut and her equation with B-town celebrities is not hidden. In an interview with Curly Tales, the actor had said Bollywood is not worthy of her friendship and it is okay to meet them outside, however, she cannot invite anyone to her house as they are not qualified enough to be her friends.

After Dhakad, Kangana Ranaut will be next in Tejas. Directed by Sarbesh Mevara, the film is inspired by an Indian Air Force pilot, Tejas Gill. It is slated for its release on October 27. Apart from Tejas, the actor also has Emergency line up in her kitty. Co-starring Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Bhumika Chawla, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik, the film is coming to theatres this November.

