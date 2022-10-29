After Japan, RRR actor Ram Charan enjoys his vacation in Africa. See viral photos & videos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAM CHARAN Ram Charan

After a hectic RRR promotion tour in Japan, actor Ram Charan has hit the safari trail in Africa. The actor is currently in Kenya, taking in the sights and sounds of the rich wildlife from close quarters. Ram Charan is vacationing in the most untouched and untamed part of Africa with his family and friends, and appears to be enjoying every moment in the lap of nature. In a video doing the rounds on social media, the actor could be seen driving around, cooking eggs along with the locals and also taking pictures of big cats in their natural habitat.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana had earlier shared pics of their sojourn in Japan. The actor, along with co-star Jr NTR, and RRR director SS Rajamouli had toured Japan to promote the movie, which recently had its theatrical release there.

Meanwhile, RRR has become the biggest film of 2022 for India. Both domestically and internationally, the magnum opus did incredibly well. After smashing several box office records, the film has added another feather to its cap. SS Rajamouli film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has won the Best International Film award at the 50th Saturn Awards. The film was also nominated in the action/adventure category along with No Time to Die, F9: Fast and Furious and Top Gun: Maverick among others.

However, the director and his team weren't there to receive the accolade in person. Rajampuli joined the ceremony via a video call and thanked one and all for showering the film with so much love. “I am so glad that our film RRR has won the Saturn Award in the Best International Film category. I thank the jury on behalf of our entire team. We’re super elated. This is also my second Saturn Award. The first one I had got for Baahubali: The Conclusion. I wish I was there in person, but due to my prior commitments related to RRR promotions in Japan, unfortunately I am not able to attend. I would like to congratulate all the other winners. Hope you are having a great time. Have fun, namaste,” the director said.

About RRR

A pre-Independence fictional story, RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. The film also features Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. One of the most successful Indian films of 2022. It has minted over Rs 1,200 crore at the box office worldwide. Rajamouli's execution of his grand vision, gravity-defying action stunts, performances by the leading men, and the song Naacho Naacho (Naatu Naatu in Telugu) were praised by the watchers.

