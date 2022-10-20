SS Rajamouli meets legendary video game creator Hideo Kojima in Japan | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SS RAJAMOULI SS Rajamouli meets Hideo Kojima

RRR director SS Rajamouli on Thursday met legendary Japanese video game director-creator Hideo Kojima. The celebrated filmmaker, along with superstars N T Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan, is promoting their historical drama in Japan ahead of its release in the country on Friday (October 21). Regarded as an auteur of video games, Kojima had praised "RRR" on Twitter earlier this year, calling it a "must-watch".

The 59-year-old creator of iconic video games " Metal Gear" and "Death Stranding" took to Twitter to share photographs from his meeting with the Indian filmmaker at his Kojima Productions office. "Director SS Rajamouli visited KJP!!! We have scanned him. RRR," he wrote. In the photographs, Rajamouli could be seen sitting inside a full-body scanner, which is usually used to create detailed CG 3D images of a person for video games.

Rajamouli also posted pictures from the meeting on his official Twitter page. "Delighted and honoured to meet the legendary @Kojima_Hideo in Japan. Talked to him about video games, movies and much more… Will cherish these memories for long," the filmmaker tweeted.

The images of the filmmaker getting scanned have fans speculating if he will be appearing in Kojima's next video game. No official announcement has been made yet.

About RRR

After conquering the worldwide box office, SS Rajamouli's action epic RRR is all set to premiere in Japan on October 21. Indian films have enjoyed an incredible fan following in the country and naturally, the craze for one of the biggest hits this year will be unprecedented. Rajamoli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan arrived in Japan ahead of release and took time out to meet and greet the fans.

A pre-Independence fictional story, RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. The film also features Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. One of the most successful Indian films of 2022. it has minted over Rs 1,200 crore at the box office worldwide. Rajamouli's execution of his grand vision, gravity-defying action stunts, performances by the leading men, and the song Naacho Naacho (Naatu Naatu in Telugu) were praised by the watchers.

RRR Trailer:

(With PTI inputs)

