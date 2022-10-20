Is Vijay Deverakonda preparing for upcoming film? Actor spends time with soldiers & bullets | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIJAY DEVERAKONDA Vijay Deverakonda

After Liger disappoints the audience, Vijay Deverakonda's fans are eagerly waiting for his power-packed comeback at the box office. The actor, who enjoys a massive fan following, has managed to carve a niche for himself in heart of his fans and the Indian film industry. Taking to social media on Thursday, Vijay shared a glimpse of the recent activity. He dropped a video, which showcased him shooting a rifle. In the caption, he wrote "This Diwali Guns, Guns, Guns. Night patrols, games, songs, dance, boat races, survival drills. Great memories #JaiHind #JaiJawaan”.

Soon after the post went viral, fans chimed in the comment section to enquire if he is preparing for his upcoming film. A user wrote, "Waiting bro." Another said, "Make something bold once again bro." A third comment said, "I'm waiting for This."

Vijay Deverakonda on Liger's failure

Vijay Deverakonda recently attended the SIIMA Awards and got emotional over the failure of his Bollywood debut Liger. He expressed, "We all have good days. We all have not-so-good days. We all have sh**ty days. But irrespective of how we feel, we get up… And today I actually maybe didn’t want to be here taking this award, but I came here and as I speak to you, I promise to you that I will get the job done for all of you and you will be entertained. And great cinema will be made". Filled with emotions the actor promised his fans that he will fulfill their expectations. ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda shares BTS video from Liger's training session, talks about 'mistakes and success'

About Liger

Liger, which also starred Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan, failed miserably at the box office. The movie also had Mike Tyson making a cameo in the film. The Puri Jagannadh directorial was made on a budget of around Rs 100 crores with a huge number of cast and crew involved. The sports action film features VD as the titular MMA fighter boxer. The Telugu and Hindi bilingual marks Vijay's first pan-India release.

Vijay Deverakonda's Upcoming projects

Besides this untitled film, Vijay Deverakonda is also essaying an important role in Kushi, where he will be sharing the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Kushi’s shooting was put on hold by makers for some time due to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s other commitments in the US. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie is slated to release on 23 December this year. The movie is a romantic comedy Produced by Mythri Movie Makers. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Not Salman Khan but Karan Johar to host 'Shukarvaar Ka Vaar'? Read to know

