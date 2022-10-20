Bigg Boss 16: Not Salman Khan but Karan Johar to host 'Shukarvaar Ka Vaar'? Read to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Salman Khan and Karan Johar

Bigg Boss 16: Not Salman Khan but the filmmaker and Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar will be seen hosting the Friday special episode of the controversial reality show. During the Weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman is often seen discussing with contestants, guiding them on their game plan and schooling them as and when needed. However, Salman will be hosting Saturday's special. Well, it will be interesting to see how Johar is going to deal with the contestants and roast them on the show.

Furthermore, the three nominated contestants for this week are Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh and Shalin Bhanot. Meanwhile, Tina Datta and Shalin have taken the name of Sumbul as the least-performing contestant on the show. But in the previous episode, Shalin was seen talking to Sumbul and blaming Tina for his behaviour with her. ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill-Vicky Kaushal's cute moment from Diwali bash, see INSIDE photos from Ramesh Taurani's party

Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot VS Sumbul

It all started when Sumbul's father, housemates and Salman Khan lectured the Imlie actress over her bond with Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta.

Sumbul's father slammed Tina for asking Shalin if 'Sumbul likes him'. Pulling out old conversations he told Tina that she had created the wrong image of his daughter. Sumbul’s father lashed out at Shalin and Tina for their behaviour towards the Imlie actress. He told Shalin in Hindi: "She met you with a pure heart and intention. But what did you do? You made a joke out of her. I did not expect this from you. Sumbul, you are not seeing that you are getting used in the show." Sumbul was left in tears when her father reveals the bitter truth. ALSO READ: Doctor G Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy film runs out of steam sooner than later

Soon, after this, their equation changed. With the nomination for captaincy, Sumbul took her name and expected at least Shalin to support her but that didn't happen and she felt heartbroken. However, she confronted him but the actor called her 'immature'. Following this, Sumbul broke down into tears while Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia consoled her. Sumbul realises that despite her father telling her they aren't her friends, she still tried to connect with Shalin and Tina. Lets see if Karan Johar would speak at their equation or not.

