Aditya Narayan shares video from his 'Jaimala' ceremony featuring Big B but with a twist| Video

Singer Aditya Narayan, who married his Shaapit co-star Shweta Agarwal, shared his first post on Wednesday after their wedding. In the pictures and video posted by Aditya, the newlywed couple can be seen flashing huge smiles. The picture appears to be from the couple's wedding festivities, in which they can be seen dressed to perfection. The edited 'Jaimala' video shared by the singer featured Big B with a funny twist.

In the edited video, we see a meme added in the end, which featured Amitabh Bachchan, where he can be heard saying: "They have done it. Our boys have reached." Aditya captioned the post: "Video edit courtesy idiot best friend Anupam Saroj, featuring GOAT Amitabh Bachchan."

See the video here:

Meanwhile, Aditya and Shweta got married in a close-knit ceremony in Mumbai. For their big day, Aditya was dressed in a cream sherwani, while the bride wore a pastel lehenga.

In another post, Aditya can be seen wearing a brown kurta, while Shweta looks elegant in an orange outfit. Sharing the picture, Aditya added a couple with heart emoji and #ShwetakishaAdi.

The duo tied the knot at Mumbai's Iskcon Temple in the presence of their family members and close friends. A lot of fan pages on Instagram shared their wedding photos and videos that left us super excited.

Have a look at them here.

Aditya Narayan, son of playback singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan, is a singer too and is currently seen hosting the 12th season of the singing reality show Indian Idol, which is judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. He made his acting debut with the film horror film Shaapit, where he met his wife Shweta Agarwal. Aditya and Shweta announced their wedding in November.