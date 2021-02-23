Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRABHAS/SUNNYSINGH Adipurush: THIS 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor joins Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan starrer, gets warm welcome by director

Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Adipurush' is one of the most anticipated project and fans have their eye on each and every update about the Om Raut directorial. Well, an addition has been made in the cast of the film and you'll definitely be excited to know who has joined the team! It is none other than Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actor Sunny Singh who as per latest reports will be seen playing the role of Lord Laxman. And not only this, but the actor who just began shooting for the mega-budget film received a warm welcome by the director himself. Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared glimpse of a bouquet and a letter sent to him by the filmmaker.

The note which the actor received read, "Dear Sunny, Thank you again to be there...First day of our new journey together. God willing many more such. Luv, Om."

Sunny Singh gets warm welcome from Om Raut

For those unversed, Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Lord Rama while Khan will be seen in the negative role of Raavan. The set of the film which was constructed in Mumbai caught fire on the very first day of the shoot. A police official said that eight fire engines and six water tankers were rushed to the spot and dousing operation was underway. Sources said director Om Raut and a small crew were filming on the set.

Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair. It is slated to release in multiple languages viz. Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The film is expected to been made on a huge budget and will be Raut’s second directorial after Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

The film recently embroiled in a controversy after Saif Ali Khyan's statement on Raavan. The actor later released a statement saying, "I've been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused a controversy and hurt people's sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement.

Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness and Heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions."