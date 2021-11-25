Adil Hussain to Geetanjali Thapa, artists from the North-east who have made a name in Bollywood

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM North-eastern artists who have made a name in B'wood

There has been an ongoing debate about the ignorant behaviour towards the artists from the northeast. After the recent controversy over Raghav Juyal's comments, actors from the region have voiced their opinions about how, over the years, things have changed positively for them but there is still a long way to go to have a prominent presence in mainstream cinema. Here's looking at some of the most popular faces from the northeast that have carved a niche for themselves in Bollywood.

Adil Hussain

Hailing from Assam, Adil Hussain is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in showbiz. He started his career as a part-time stand-up comedian and joined mobile theatre. He3 later enrolled himself into the National School of Drama. today he has worked in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam, Norwegian, and French films.

Danny Denzongpa

A Sikkimese actor, singer, and director, Danny Denzongpa, has been a popular name from the 90s. Hailing from the Northeast, he carved a niche for himself by working in Bollywood, Nepali, Tamil, Bengali and Telugu films. He has starred in about 190 Hindi films in his four-decade long career span. Danny was also awarded the Padma Shree in 2003.

Dipannita Sharma

Winning hearts with her performances in Hindi films like 'My Brother... Nikhil, 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl' and 'Pizza,' Dipannita Sharma hails from Assam. She has also been a part of many ad campaigns and a known face among the viewers.

Geetanjali Thapa

Geetanjali Thapa started her career from modelling and made her feature film debut in 2010 with the film 'Tina Ki Chaabi.' However, it was her performance in her second film I.D. that won her many accolades including the Best Actress awards at Los Angeles Film Festival and the Madrid Film Festival. Hailing from Gangtok, Sikkim, Geetanjali has also won the National Film Award for Best Actress (2013) for her performance in Liar's Dice.

Lin Laishram

Hailing from Manipur, Lin Laishram is an international model and actress. She appeared in the film Om Shanti Om and attracted many eyeballs. Later, she played the character of Bembem in the 2014 National award-winning movie Mary Kom alongside Priyanka Chopra.