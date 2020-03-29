Image Source : INSTAGRAM Adah Sharma's fun conversation with koel bird is unmissable, watch video

Amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, people are coming up with different things to keep themselves occupied. On Sunday, Bollywood actress Adah Sharma made a new friend and was seen engaging in some fun conversation with her newest buddy. Adah sang along with a koel bird and the conversation between them is simply sweet and adorable. Post finishing her schooling, Adah Sharma made her debut with a leading role in the horror movie ‘1920’, which was a box office success. She portrayed the role of a possessed woman in the movie, which was critically praised and earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut nomination. After her appearance in ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, she shifted her focus to South Indian movies.

Have a look at the video here:

Earlier, she shared a video in which she can be seen exercising with a mudgal is a totally desi attire. She wrote, "I've been training with the mudgal for a few years now. It builds Shoulder strength and flexibility and core strength. So before I do my silambam (stick) routine I do this so my shoulders are all warmed up."

Adah was seen in movies including ‘Heart Attack’, ‘S/O Satyamurthy’, ‘Subramanyam for Sale’, ‘Garam’ and ‘Kshanam’. Adah Sharma is a gymnast and has been dancing since she was three years old. She is an accomplished dancer and is prolific in different dance forms like Kathak, jazz, and ballet. The actress is busy shooting for her digital debut in Mauritius. Adah Sharma was also seen playing the role of a leading lady in the Telugu investigative thriller ‘Kalki’. One of the most promising actresses of Telugu cinema,

Adah Sharma was last seen in Commando 3 opposite Vidyut Jamwal in 2019. Directed by Aditya Datt, Adah portrayed the character of Bhavna Reddy in the film. She is now gearing up for her upcoming project titled Jhagdaloo. Directed by Soham Shah, it is an adaptation of the Korean series titled Queen of Ambition.

