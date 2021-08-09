Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ CHANGATHIKOOTTAM Actress Saranya Sasi dies at the age of 35 after battling cancer for 9 years

It's all over for actress Saranya Sasi who after battling cancer for nine years, breathed her last at a private hospital here, said industry sources on Monday. The actress was in her mid thirties and hails from Kannur. The actress shot into fame through hugely popular TV serials, later acted in Malayalam films alongside superstar Mohanlal and others.

It was in 2012 while shooting for a TV serial that she suddenly collapsed and it was later found that, there was a tumour in the brain.

Since then she underwent close to 10 surgeries and in between she also resumed her acting career briefly, but could not continue for long.

But things went haywire for her after she turned Covid positive in June and since then she has been fighting for her life, which finally ended on Monday morning.