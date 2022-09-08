Actress Namitha's weight loss transformation post delivering twins impresses fans; see pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAMITA Actress Namitha announced her pregnancy on her birthday on May 1

Actress Namitha has left her fans shocked after she shared her latest picture on Instagram. The actress was blessed with twin baby boys last month. The actress announced the happy news on Instagram on August 19 along with an adorable video. A popular name in the Tamil industry, Namitha took everyone by surprise recently when she shared her post-pregnancy pictures. She can be seen sitting on a swing with her newborn in her lap. Her fans noted that the actress seemed to have lost a lot of weight and they lauded her for this.

Sharing the picture, Namitha wrote, "I may be A Mess, But I'm a Good Mom !!" with #newmom #newlife #motherhood #motheroftwins hashtags.

Take a look at the picture below:

Netizens reactions

Her fans bombarded her post with epic reactions. One of them wrote, "U lost so much weight ..after pregnancy...good for you." Another said, "U r not mess.... U are gorgeous mom u know." A fan also said, "Looking beautiful as mom.... tired face and sleepless night. it is the beautiful memories and makes mom beautiful too... love for as and blessing for God Krishna."

For the unversed, Namitha married actor-businessman Veerandra Chowdhary in November 2017 and she had announced the arrival of her children through a beautiful video.

"Hare Krishna! On this Auspicious Occasion we're more than Delighted to share our Happy news with all of you. We have been Blessed with Twin Boys. We hope your Blessings n Love will always be with them. We are really thankful to Rela Hospital - Multispeciality Hospital, Chrompet for their Excellent Health care n Services. I'm really indebted to Dr. Bhuvaneshwari n her team for guiding me thru out my Pregnancy journey n also for bringing my children in this world. Dr. Eshwar n Dr Vellu Murgan are helping me in my new motherhood as well. My special mention to Dr. Naresh for being a Great friend n A Guide. Thank you and Happy Janmastami! [sic]," she wrote in the caption.

Namitha made her Telugu debut in 2001 with Sontham. She did her first Tamil film in 2004 alongside Prabhu Deva. She also worked in Bollywood film Love Ke Chakkar Mein. She also participated in Bigg Boss Tamil.

