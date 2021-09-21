Follow us on Image Source : ANI Abhishek Banerjee's first look as a lawyer from 'Rashmi Rocket' out

Actor Abhishek Banerjee will be seen playing the role of a lawyer in 'Rashmi Rocket'. On Tuesday, the makers of the film unveiled the first look of Abhishek's character. In the image, he can be seen sporting a black blazer, white shirt and a lawyer's tie with specs. Speaking more about his role, Abhishek said, "I always wanted to be a lawyer because I was really good at debate competitions in my school. But, I never wanted to become a lawyer, I always wanted to act - that's the best part about acting. You can play all the different career choices that you skipped in your life."

He added, "This is my first white-collar role and I'm very excited about it. I think Akarsh is a great director, Taapsee is of course inspiring all of us by the hard work she's doing and Priyanshu is an actor to look forward to. They're all very good friends of mine so it was a great atmosphere on set also. This film has been a great learning experience for me."

'Rashmi Rocket' stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Following the story of a young girl, who hails from a small village but is blessed with an incredibly large gift, 'Rashmi Rocket' is directed by Akarsh Khurana. What seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect, honour, and even her very identity.

On Monday, Taapsee announced the release date of her upcoming film. "Ye chunautiyon bhari race shuru ho chuki hai aur ab ravan dahan pe hi aake rukegi. Bahot kuch nasht karna hai Rashmi ko iss saal (This challenging race has started and now will stop only on Ravan Dahan. Rashmi has to destroy a lot this year)," the actress wrote.

"Get ready to run with Rashmi in this race on and off the track. She will need you in this one. #RashmiRocket ready to take off on 15th October 2021 only on @zee5," Taapsee added.

It will release on Zee5 on October 15.