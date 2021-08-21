Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Abhishek Bachchan reveals Aishwarya Rai & mom Jaya Bachchan sometimes gang up against him

The Bachchans have always remained in the limelight. Be their contribution to the film industry or the style statement, they know how to rule it. But do you know sometimes Aishwarya and Jaya Bachchan gang up against Abhishek Bachchan? In an interview, talking about his bond with mom and wife, the actor revealed that Aish and Jaya gang up against him and keep rattling on in Bengali, which Abhishek doesn't understand much.

Talking to DNA, Abhishek was asked 'who Jaya Bachchan sides with during an argument'. To which he replied, "Ma and Ash gang up against me and they keep rattling on in Bengali. Mom knows the language because she is Bengali and Aishwarya had worked with Rituda in Chokher Bali, so she also can speak the language quite well. So whenever they have to team up against me, they start talking in Bengali."

"I understand it (Bengali) a bit. But I cannot speak much. My naani keeps complaining that I’m the only person in the family who does not know the language theek se. Even Pa can speak it well because he spent a lot of his formative years in Kolkata. I’m the only odd one out in the picture," he added.

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan has sold his luxurious apartment in Mumbai for Rs 45-47 crore. Going by the reports in Money Control, the actor's apartment was in Mumbai's Oberoi 360 West that he offloaded. Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya would have been neighbours to Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor if they were living in that house. The actor had bought the property in 2014 for ₹41 crores.

Reportedly, Abhishek Bachchan's Oberoi apartment was 7,527 square feet and was located on the 37th floor. It further states that Akshay Kumar had paid ₹52.5 crores while Shahid had paid ₹56 crores for his apartment.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the film The Big Bull. The actor earned many compliments for his performance as he played scamster Harshad Mehta in the film. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is based on the securities scam of 1992. It is said to be loosely based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life and his involvement in financial crimes over a period of 10 years, from 1980 to 1990.

The actor will next be seen in the upcoming film "Bob Biswas" directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. The film is a spin-off of "Kahaani", and based on the fictional character of that name who became popular in the 2012 Vidya Balan hit, "Kahaani".

Abhishek will also feature in the forthcoming film "Dasvi" directed by Tushar Jalota alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Abhishek plays the character of Gangaram Choudhary, while Yami acts as a uniformed police official Jyoti Deshwal.

