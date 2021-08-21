Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA KAPOOR Karan Boolani reveals his 'true story' of falling madly in love with Rhea Kapoor: 'I tried to bully her'

Bollywood filmmaker Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani on August 14. The wedding took place at Anil's Juhu bungalow followed by only friends and family reception party. Since then Rhea and Karan have been posting amazing pictures from their low-key wedding. Recently, Karan took to his Instagram handle and revealed the 'true story' of how he fell madly in love with Film producer. He shared a series of pictures from their dreamy wedding party.

"True story: we met on a movie set, she was new, I tried to bully her, ended up falling madly in love," Karan wrote alongside the pics. Ditching the traditional red colour for her wedding ceremony, Rhea wore an off-white chanderi sari by designer Anamika Khanna. Rhea maintained the ivory theme from her marriage for the after-party too. She opted for a gown with an elaborate and embroidered bottom. She looked radiant in an off-white gown by designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

To complete her look, Rhea wore a matching jacket with puffed sleeves. With minimal makeup, the Bollywood producer's accessories for the occasion was a delicate diamond necklace and earrings. Karan Boolani, on the other hand, opted for a dark-striped suit paired with blue shirt.

Announcing her wedding on Instagram, Rhea wrote "12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life."

For the unversed, Rhea Kapoor has produced films like Aisha and Veere Di Wedding. On the other hand, Karan Boolani has directed many ad commercials and has also assisted in films like Aisha and Wake Up Sid.

