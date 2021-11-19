Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Anushka Sharma shares 'heartbroken' post after cricketer AB de Villiers announces retirement

South African cricket legendary cricketer AB de Villiers on Friday (November 19) announced his retirement from all forms of cricket putting an end to his 16 years international career. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma ,wife of Indian cricketar Virat Kohli, took to Instagram stories and penned a heartfelt note, calling de Villiers' retirement 'heartbreaking.'

Sharing a picture of AB de Villiers on her Instagram story, Anushka wrote, "One of the greatest men and cricketers I've had the privilege of knowing and watching. Wishing you, Danielle and the kids the very best in life always. You guys deserve everything beautiful and so much more, this is truly heartbreaking, followed with a broken heart emoji."

For the unversed, India's Test and ODI captain Virat Kohli, who has shared the Royal Challengers Bangalore dressing room with de Villiers since 2011, has always been an ardent admirer of the versatile South African cricketer. "To the best player of our times and the most inspirational person I've met, you can be very proud of what you've done and what you've given to RCB my brother. Our bond is beyond the game and will always be," Kohli tweeted.

"This hurts my heart but I know you've made the best decision for yourself and your family like you've always done. I love you," he added.

Announcing his retirement, Abraham Benjamin de Villiers wrote, “It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly.”

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Navdeep Singh's 'Kaneda', and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress was last seen in the film 'Zero' in 2018. She produced the web series 'Paatal Lok' and the film 'Bulbbul' for OTT last year.